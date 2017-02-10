Pet Of The Week w/ Animal Protective League

Every Wednesday morning at 8:10AM, the Animal Protective League bring in a fluffy little dog or a beautiful little kitty who is looking for their ‘forever home’ with the Pet Of The Week.
If you’re interested in adopting, you can visit the Animal Protective League at 1001 Taintor Road in Springfield – who are open everyday 12:00PM – 5:00PM or visit their OFFICIAL WEBSITE for more information.
Check Out Our Latest ‘Pet Of The Week’
Pet Of The Week: ‘Zeke The Cat’ From Animal Protective League [VIDEO]
Deb West introduces listeners to ‘Zeke The Cat’ – who is currently available for adoption at the Animal Protective League in Springfield.