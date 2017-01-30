Ladies’ Night Out – Crowne Plaza | Friday, March 3

98.7 WNNS cordially invites you, along with all of your girlfriends, to join us for a Ladies’ Night Out on Friday, March 3 from 5:00PM – 11:00PM at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield. Admission is just $5.00 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Sojourn Shelter & Services, Inc.

Unlock your inner diva while you enjoy our complimentary food, sip on some fine wines and spirits, as well as shopping and pampering yourself from our host of vendors including:

MassageLuxe

Waterfalls Unlimted

Lulu Roe

Omar’s Mexican Grill

John Geyston Martial Arts

Pure Romance by Sandra

Doterra Essential Oils

Cooper’s Hawk Winery

Herbalife

Patricia’s

Central Illinois Community Blood Center

Springfield YMCA

Dove Chocolate Discoveries

Lilla Rose

Norwex

& More!

Music, games, and entertainment will fill the evening, with an epic ‘Ultimate Diva Performance‘ to cap off the night!

Stage Sponsor

Automotive Sponsor

Harley ‘Jump Start’ Sponsor

Powder Room Sponsor

Coat Check Sponsor

Portion Of Proceeds Benefit