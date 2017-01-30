Ladies’ Night Out – Crowne Plaza | Friday, March 3

98.7 WNNS cordially invites you, along with all of your girlfriends, to join us for a Ladies’ Night Out on Friday, March 3 from 5:00PM – 11:00PM at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield. Admission is just $5.00 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Sojourn Shelter & Services, Inc.
Unlock your inner diva while you enjoy our complimentary food, sip on some fine wines and spirits, as well as shopping and pampering yourself from our host of vendors including:
MassageLuxe
Waterfalls Unlimted
Lulu Roe
Omar’s Mexican Grill
John Geyston Martial Arts
Pure Romance by Sandra
Doterra Essential Oils
Cooper’s Hawk Winery
Herbalife
Patricia’s
Central Illinois Community Blood Center
Springfield YMCA
Dove Chocolate Discoveries
Lilla Rose
Norwex
& More!
Music, games, and entertainment will fill the evening, with an epic ‘Ultimate Diva Performance‘ to cap off the night!