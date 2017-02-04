Cabin fever

Come and “play your way” with the Springfield Park District and make a commitment to getting and staying healthy in 2017 and beyond!



Be a superhero and win the fight against childhood obesity! Participants will receive a free souvenir cape while supplies last!

This event is for supervised kids between the ages of 5-12 and it is FREE to attend.

Event Date: Saturday February 4th 2017

Event Location: Erin’s Pavilion 4965 S. 2nd St. Springfield, IL 62703 (217) 585-2941

Event Time: 10am-12pm

Event features:

Sample all types of exercise with the Springfield Park District program offerings such as:

Golf, Hockey, Lacrosse, Wii-Fit and adaptive programming for individuals with special needs, Pre-school exercise, and more!

SUPER fun inflatable games donated by Noonan Grand Rental…try your hand at the First Down inflatable football games and the Batter Up inflatable baseball game.

Thank you to:

Signature Event Rental

Noonan Grand Rental

Springfield Park District