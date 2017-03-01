Superintendent Gill Impressed By Meeting Turnout

You’re showing a lot of interest in the future of Springfield school facilities… and that’s good news to Superintendent Jennifer Gill. In an interview for the WMAY News Feed, Gill said she’s impressed by the turnout at a series of introductory meetings last month that kicked off the process of developing a facilities master plan.

But there are still big questions about where the money will come from if the plan involves anything more extensive than basic maintenance… which can be funded with existing life-health-safety dollars.

The hearings continue March 15th at Lanphier High School… with a final plan expected in November.