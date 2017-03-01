Menard County Employees Among Lowest Paid in State

Menard County employees are among the lowest-paid county workers in the state… but they still represent an above-average cost for Menard County taxpayers.

An analysis by the Illinois Campaign for Political Reform finds that Menard County has one of the highest per-capita costs for county employees in the state… costing each taxpayer there $509 a year… more than twice the statewide average.

That’s despite the fact that the average county employee makes less than $22,000 a year… ranking them in the bottom ten of all Illinois counties.