A Macoupin County man is dead after his ATV was struck by a county squad car on an emergency run.

State police say the Macoupin County deputy was responding to a domestic disturbance with lights and sirens when it struck the ATV… which was traveling, without lights, in the same direction on Route 159 around 9 Tuesday night.

42-year-old Michael Cathorall of Bunker Hill was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.