The summit between the governor and the rapper is on hold. Governor Bruce Rauner had been scheduled to meet with Grammy-award winner Chance the Rapper Wednesday to talk about school funding.

But the meeting had to be postponed so that Rauner could tour communities affected by Tuesday’s tornadoes.

The meeting came together after Rauner tweeted congratulations to Chance after the artist picked up three Grammys last month.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Governor Bruce Rauner