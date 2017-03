City Water Light and Power is assisting with the cleanup and repairs after the tornadoes that struck the state Tuesday.

Four city crews… totaling 12 workers plus a supervisor… have gone to Ottawa as part of a mutual aid agreement with Ameren.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 2,000 LaSalle County customers were still without power, and crews were working to remove downed lines from the streets of Ottawa and another hard-hit community, Naplate.