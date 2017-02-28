Severe Weather Forecast For Tuesday Afternoon [UPDATE]

The wild weather ride we’ve been on as of late continues this afternoon and into the overnight hours.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this afternoon, with those storms potentially turning severe later in the evening. The National Weather Service says an approaching front could bring thunderstorms capable of producing hail, high winds, and possibly even tornadoes.



Photo Credit: Shutterstock

