Rochester Girls Basketball Team Heading To Finals This Weekend

It has become a routine phrase over the past few years in high school sports – Rochester will play for a state championship.



This time, the Rocket squad looking to bring home the big trophy from a State Finals weekend is the girls’ basketball team. Rochester beat Bethalto Civic Memorial on Monday night to advance to the Class 3A state semifinal in Normal on Friday afternoon.



The Rockets will have a tough task in front of them – their semifinal opponent at Redbird Arena is 32-0 Chicago Marshall.

