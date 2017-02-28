AG Madigan Declines Invitation To White House

Attorney General Lisa Madigan has become the latest Democratic political figure to publicly criticize President Donald Trump.

Madigan, in Washington, D.C. to attend a meeting of a group of the nation’s Attorney Generals, declined an invitation to the White House on Tuesday. Madigan tells NBC 5 in Chicago, “This President has threatened our civil rights and civil liberties in a way we haven’t seen in decades” and was declining the invitation “on behalf of the many Americans harmed by his actions.”

Earlier this week, Governor Bruce Rauner was the only of the nation’s fifty governors to skip a White House meeting with the President and Vice President Pence.