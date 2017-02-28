AFSCME: Website For Job Applications Is ‘Recipe For Disaster’

AFSCME has responded to the rollout of a site designed by the Rauner administration to help recruit potential replacement workers during a strike by the union.

AFSCME says the website is a “recipe for disaster” as the Governor’s Office tries to recruit “temporary strikebreakers in place of skilled and dedicated professionals” and that hiring any replacement workers would be illegal.

The union is calling for Rauner to return to the bargaining table something that the Governor said last week wasn’t going to happen.

Photo Credit: AFSCME / Official Website

