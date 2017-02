Get ready for slowdowns on Interstate 72 east of Springfield later this week.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says “rolling stops” will be enforced on I-72 between mile markers 123 and 124 at the Macon and Sangamon County line.

The traffic restrictions will take place between 10:00AM and 10:30AM on Thursday, as crews work to remove old power lines.

Photo Credit: jojoo64 / Adobe Stock