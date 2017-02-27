Illinois Products Expo Opens This Weekend

Illinois agriculture will be on display this weekend at the State Fairgrounds, part of the 19th annual Illinois Products Expo.

The event Saturday and Sunday will feature about 70 vendors from around the state inside the Orr Building, including several from the Springfield area. Both food and non-food items will be available Saturday from 10AM-5PM and from 10AM-3PM on Sunday.

State Ag Director Raymond Poe says Illinois is first in the nation in food-processing, with about $186M in sales in an industry that employs more than 71,000 people.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Illinois Products Expo