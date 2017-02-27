Gubernatorial Race Heating Up; Will Daniel Biss Join The Race?

The next election is still over eighteen months away, but the speculation as to who will challenge Governor Bruce Rauner next November continues to heat up.

Rich Miller’s Capitol Fax blog reports Democratic State Senator Daniel Biss will make his decision “in the next few weeks”. Biss tells WGN Radio that Illinois is in “an incredibly terrible situation now” and needs someone to lead the state out of that situation with a progressive economic vision. In that same interview, Biss also says he doesn’t believe Rauner wants to pass a budget.

Chicago businessman Chris Kennedy has already announced that he will seek the Democratic nomination for governor.

Photo: Daniel Biss / Official Website