App Makes Donations Easy To Parks, Historic Sites In Illinois

You’re now able to make donations to state parks and historic sites in Illinois using your cell phone.

The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency announced Monday the release of the app, for Android and iPhone, which provides information about and photos of state historic sites, in addition to the ability to make donations. IHPA Director Heidi Brown-McCreery says in a statement that the agency is hoping to grow upon more than $494,000 in donations last year by giving site visitors the option to donate online when they’re not carrying cash.

You can find the app by searching “Historic Sites of Illinois” in the Apple App Store or by using the search term, “IHPA”, in the Google Play store.

Photo Credit: iTunes / Screen Capture