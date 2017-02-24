No Charges For Officer In Police-Citizen Shooting; Video Still Unreleased

No charges will be filed against a Springfield police officer who fatally shot a man in an incident near the Memorial Medical Center last month.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser said Thursday that the physical beating given Officer John Shea by 27-year-old Daniel Dean Rogers made the shooting justified under the law. Rogers’ family contends he was mentally ill. Shea responded to reports of Rogers acting erratically and throwing objects at passing vehicles.

The officer was wearing a body camera during the encounter, but police have not yet released the video.

