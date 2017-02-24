Allgaier Crew Chief Recovering After Race Accident

NASCAR driver and Riverton native Justin Allgaier’s crew chief is recovering after being hit by another car in the pit area during a race last weekend.

Allgaier says Kelly Kovski was walking toward the track prior to a race when another car struck him, breaking multiple bones. Kovski, a well-known figure in the local racing scene, faces a lengthy recovery process, and donations are being accepted to help with his medical bills.

Donate to Kelly Kovski’s YouCaring Donation page – RIGHT HERE!

Photo Credit: YouCaring / Official Website