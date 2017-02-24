ACLU Membership On The Rise Since Trump Election

The election of Donald Trump as President has resulted in soaring numbers for the American Civil Liberties Union.

ACLU of Illinois spokesman Ed Yohnka says, just as the election of President Barack Obama in 2008 saw the rise of the Tea Party in opposition, Trump’s November election has awakened those who oppose the President.

Yohnka says ACLU membership in Illinois has more than doubled to over 50,000 since November and the number of subscribers to the group’s weekly “Action Alert” emails has more than tripled to over 100,000.

Photo Credit: ACLU / Official Website