Cubs’ World Series Trophy Coming To Springfield March 8

Cubs fans will have a chance to see a piece of baseball history at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in a couple of weeks.

The Museum will host a stop on the Chicago Cubs World Series Trophy Tour on Wednesday March 8th. The event is free to the public from 2:30PM-4PM and the museum will begin distributing wristbands at 12:30PM that guarantee the wearer an opportunity to see the trophy. The first five hundred fans in line will be guaranteed a wristband and additional fans may be accommodated as time permits.

The event is a prelude to the opening of a new exhibit highlighting the Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals rivalry on March 24th.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock