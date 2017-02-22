Trucker Reaches Plea Deal In Taylorville Runaway Case

A registered sex offender has accepted a plea deal in Pennsylvania as a result of a kidnapping in Christian County early last year.



45-year-old Billie J. Baker was arrested last April after a traffic stop in Pennsylvania when police found missing Taylorville teenager Rachel Barrish traveling with him.



Prosecutors dropped a kidnapping charge and other felony charges against Baker, in exchange for a guilty plea to the lesser charge of concealment of the whereabouts of a child – a third-degree felony with a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

