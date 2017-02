While it’s only February, the Illinois State Fair is ready for summer!

Department of Agriculture spokesperson Rebecca Clark announced the first round of grandstand performers this morning.

Country singer Chase Rice will perform on August 11, with additional concerts including Alabama with Neal McCoy (August 16), Jason Derulo (August 17), Five Finger Death Punch (August 19) and John Mellencamp (August 20).

Clark says more shows and ticket prices will be announced in the coming weeks.