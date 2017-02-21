REPORT: Gander Mountain To File For Bankruptcy Protection

A popular hunting and outdoor retailer with a store in the Springfield area is reportedly set to file for bankruptcy.



Reuters reports that Gander Mountain will file for bankruptcy protection possibly before the end of this month. The company, which has more 160 stores nationwide, was taken private in 2010 and has struggled to take advantage of increased gun sales nationwide and faces increased competition from stores like Bass Pro Shops.



The company has not yet said if it plans to close any stores as a result of a bankruptcy filing.

