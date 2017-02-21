Recipe Of The Week: Garlic Brown Sugar Baked Chicken w/ Caramelized Onions [SPONSORED]

Don’t let these 70-degree temperatures fool you… It’s still February and the colder weather is headed our way for the weekend. This is the perfect dish to help keep you warm!

Ingredients

8 pieces of chicken, bone in

1 large onion, sliced

4 tablespoons butter

4 cloves garlic

1/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 400 and lightly grease a 9×13 baking dish.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Season chicken with salt and pepper, and add to the skillet.

3. Sear chicken pieces on both sides until golden brown, 1-2 minutes per side, then set chicken in prepared baking dish, along with onion slices.

4. Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in the same skillet. Add garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes.

5. Add in brown sugar, honey, oregano, thyme, and basil and stir to combine. Pour glaze over the chicken and onion, and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes.

6. Once the chicken is cooked all the way through, remove from oven and serve hot!

Source: 12tomatoes.com