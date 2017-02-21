Glenwood Principal: Facebook Claims of Drug Abuse Are False

Chatham school officials say there is no truth to a social media post claiming widespread drug abuse at Glenwood High School and indifference to the problem from school administrators.



The State Journal-Register reports Glenwood’s principal sent a note home to parents calling the post inaccurate and offensive and complaining that people can run wild on social media with false information.

Records show there have been two calls to the school since January for reported “overdoses,” but school officials suggest those students may have been under the influence of alcohol rather than illegal drugs.

