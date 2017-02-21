DeVore Exits Montgomery County School Board Race

A school board candidate in Montgomery County who recently drew attention for a negative social media post attacking children has withdrawn from the race.

Thomas DeVore gained notoriety for a Facebook post earlier this year in which he referred to student workers at a sporting event concession stand as “window lickers” because of a difficulty making change for his purchase. That Facebook post spawned a defamation lawsuit against three individuals in Montgomery County and attention from multiple media outlets.

DeVore tells the Hillsboro Journal-News that he withdrew from the race last Friday because he is representing a resident of the school district in a suit against it.

