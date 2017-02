OneRepublic will pull into the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis as part of the 2017 Honda Civic Tour with Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur on Saturday, July 8.

98.7 WNNS has your special presale code to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 24 at 10:00AM CST.

**Use the code 987WNNS to purchase tickets. This code will only be valid on Thursday, February 23, 10:00AM – 10:00PM CST**