We’ll most likely know by the end of the month whether a bipartisan budget deal in the Illinois Senate represents a new beginning or a dead end.

Senate GOP leader Christine Radogno tells a Chicago radio station that she wants a vote by February 28th on the complex deal, which is still being tweaked.

Radogno says if senators can’t pull it together by that time, they should, go home and let House Speaker Mike Madigan figure out a solution to the mess.