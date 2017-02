He was fiery, bombastic and controversial.

Springfield radio fans are remembering the man they knew as “One-Eyed Jack.” Friends say Don Jackson died Friday night after a long illness.

Jack spent years as the morning host on WMAY, dating back to its days as a country station and continuing through its transition to all-talk. In later years, he operated a barbecue stand, billing himself the “Dr. of BBQ.”

Services in memory of One-Eyed Jack will be held at a later date, sometime this spring.