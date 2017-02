Could this be the sign of cooperation at the Capitol we’ve been waiting for? House Speaker Mike Madigan now says he’s willing to work with Governor Bruce Rauner… on the possible sale of the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

Rauner says the huge and rundown state office building could bring in $200 million because it sits on prime real estate in the Chicago Loop.

Madigan had previously opposed the sale, but has now directed a legislative committee to take a closer look at the idea.