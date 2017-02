Even with a speed limit of 70 miles an hour on most Illinois interstates, chances are you’re going a little faster than that. And so the lawmaker that pushed to raise the limit to 70 now wants to raise it again.

Senator Jim Oberweis is introducing a bill to raise the limit to 75 miles an hour on most interstates outside of the Chicago area.

He tells the Chicago Tribune that the law should reflect reality and the reality is most people are already driving faster than 70.