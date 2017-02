Crimestoppers is boosting the top amount it will pay for information leading to an arrest.

For years, the group has paid up to $1,000 but is now raising the top amount to a possible $2,500 for information on the most serious crimes in the community.

Crimestoppers coordinator Officer Mike Badger says some people are still reluctant to come forward with information and hopes the higher amount will give them the incentive to do so.