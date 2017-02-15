Teleprompter Glitch Interrupts Governor Rauner’s Budget Speech

Some of the most memorable moments at Governor Bruce Rauner’s budget speech were not in the script.

Before the speech, some House Democrats posted signs calling Rauner’s budget plan “fake news” or “alternative facts.”

Republicans objected, but House Speaker Mike Madigan said members were within their rights.

And the speech was disrupted briefly when Rauner’s teleprompter went out… and the governor couldn’t read the small print on a paper copy of the speech.

Madigan joked that “the Russians” were responsible for the snafu.