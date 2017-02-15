Senator Dick Durbin Still Undecided on Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin has words of praise for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee… but says he wants to make sure Neil Gorsuch would be willing to stand up to Trump if some of the current White House controversies eventually make their way to the High Court.

Durbin says issues like Trump’s travel ban and potential ties to Russia could create some of the most critical constitutional questions of our time.

While Durbin calls Gorsuch impressive and thoughtful, he is not yet saying how he intends to vote on the nomination.