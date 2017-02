Governor Bruce Rauner has delivered his third budget address… but his speech focused more on a bipartisan “grand bargain” in the state Senate as a possible way to end the long budget stalemate.

Rauner says he will sign the Senate plan… if it’s a good deal for taxpayers and job creators.

He wants to see a permanent property tax freeze and revisions to a possible expansion of the sales tax base… and continues to insist on changes to workers comp laws and term limits for lawmakers.