Your child could soon have to buckle up… on the school bus. Secretary of State Jesse White is backing a requirement that new Illinois school buses be outfitted with three-point seat belts.

Safety experts have differed for years on the wisdom of the move, but White says advances in technology make it a sensible option now.

One big factor could be cost… seat belts could add five-to-ten-thousand-dollars to the price tag of a new bus.