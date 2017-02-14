St. John’s Hospital Touting Success with New Heart Problem Procedures

Just in time for Valentine’s Day… St. John’s Hospital is touting its success with new procedures to repair heart problems.

Local doctors say St. John’s is on the cutting edge of “minimally invasive” procedures that allow for heart valve or artery replacement without having to “crack the chest” by cutting through the breastbone.

In most cases… patients stay awake with “conscious sedation,” and doctors say it dramatically reduces the recovery times and complications associated with open-heart surgery.