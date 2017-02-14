Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards Involved in Traffic Accident

Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says she’s OK after an accident Tuesday morning that left her vehicle on its side. Edwards says in a Facebook post that she suffered a few abrasions from her seatbelt and airbag in the wreck near 6th and Laurel.

Three people in the other car also sustained minor injuries.

In her post, Edwards thanked the people who helped her out of her overturned vehicle.

The post is asking for any witnesses to the accident to come forward… as Edwards says both drivers claim they had the green light.