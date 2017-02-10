Civic Federation Of Chicago Unveils Their Budget Proposal

There’s yet another proposal for ending Illinois’s budget stalemate and putting the state back on a road to fiscal health… and you’re not going to like it.

But the Civic Federation of Chicago says that’s to be expected… because there are no easy or politically popular options left to fix the mess.

The group’s five-year plan includes raising the income tax rate to 5.25%, lowering the sales tax rate but expanding the number of services that can be taxed, and taxing some retirement income.

It also calls for borrowing billions to pay down overdue bills.