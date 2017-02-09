Another ‘Threatening Message’ Found At Glenwood, Forces Early Dismissal [UPDATE]

For the second day in a row, authorities have found a threatening message in a bathroom at Chatham Glenwood High School.
The latest incident was discovered just minutes before the scheduled end of the school day Thursday, so Ball-Chatham school officials dismissed the high school early.
Several local police agencies investigated the situation and according to a statement from Ball-Chatham School District Superintendent, Dr. Douglas A. Wood, a person of interest has been identified and the threats have been deemed not credible.
Complete Statement:
“The last two days have certainly been tumultuous for our entire community. Finding threatening notes of any kind in our schools is always cause for concern, let alone when it happens two days in a row. As administrators, we are charged with investigating every threat and calling in local authorities for their expertise as part of our investigations. We often defer to them for recommendations on threat assessment, but the final determination on whether to lock down or dismiss early is always made with student and staff safety in mind. Specific to the issues of the past two days at GHS, a person of interest has been identified, and threats have been deemed not credible by the authorities. Glenwood High school has been declared safe by the Chatham Police Dept., Springfield Police Dept., Secretary of State Police, and Illinois State Police. I want to thank you for your patience and understanding as we work diligently to not only educate your children but keep them safe as well. We look forward to seeing your children at our schools tomorrow.”