Another ‘Threatening Message’ Found At Glenwood, Forces Early Dismissal [UPDATE]

For the second day in a row, authorities have found a threatening message in a bathroom at Chatham Glenwood High School.

The latest incident was discovered just minutes before the scheduled end of the school day Thursday, so Ball-Chatham school officials dismissed the high school early.

Several local police agencies investigated the situation and according to a statement from Ball-Chatham School District Superintendent, Dr. Douglas A. Wood, a person of interest has been identified and the threats have been deemed not credible.

Complete Statement: