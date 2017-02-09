Springfield Aldermen Math Doesn’t Add Up According to Budget Director McCarty

Springfield aldermen say the city budget should be balanced with more cuts… rather than tax increases. But Mayor Jim Langfelder’s budget director says their math doesn’t add up.

Bill McCarty is challenging several of the proposed categories of cuts proposed by aldermen.

Appearing live on WMAY’s Bishop On Air, McCarty said seeking to transfer money back to the city from CWLP may be illegal… and a plan to defer building maintenance won’t save any money in the city’s main Corporate Fund.

McCarty says the mayor is waiting for more detail from aldermen on exactly where they would make cuts.