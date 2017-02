If state workers can get paid without a budget, non-profits and social service agencies say they should get the same deal.

A coalition of those organizations, calling itself Pay Now Illinois, says the state should be required to live up to the terms of its contracts with those organizations, even if there is no budget in place.

The agencies say Governor Bruce Rauner’s efforts to use the courts to preserve state worker paychecks has set a precedent that also applies to them.