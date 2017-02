Governor Bruce Rauner says state worker pay should be covered by an ongoing continuing appropriation… so that paychecks can never get caught up in a budget impasse.

Rauner has sent a video message to state employees, in which he claims a bill supported by House Speaker Mike Madigan… which would guarantee state worker pay only through June 30th … is really just an attempt to set a deadline for a government shutdown, in order to force through a big tax increase before that date.