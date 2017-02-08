Recipe Of The Week: Shrimp Varsailles [SPONSORED]

Looking for a little inspiration for Valentine’s Day? This dish is rich, creamy and wonderful. Pair it with a nice white wine and a little candlelight and you are good to go!

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoons margarine

2 tablespoons sliced green onion

1 1/2 pounds fresh shrimp, shelled and deveined without tails

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, cubed

3 tablespoons milk

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

2 tablespoons dry white wine

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

1/4 cup fine dry bread crumbs

2 tablespoons melted margarine

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to BROIL. Lightly grease a 1 to 1 1/2 quart baking dish.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 3 tablespoons of margarine and saute the green onions. Toss in shrimp and saute until pink, about 5 minutes.

3. Remove shrimp with slotted spoon and set aside. Add cream cheese and milk to skillet, stirring constantly until cheese melts. Stir in Swiss cheese, wine, cooked shrimp, and red pepper. Cook until all cheese is melted and shrimp are heated through.

4. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish. Combine bread crumbs and 2 tablespoons of melted margarine, sprinkle over shrimp mixture.

5. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes or until golden brown.

Source: AllRecipes.com