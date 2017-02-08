“Grand Bargain” Off to Bumpy Start

That bipartisan “grand bargain” in the Illinois Senate aimed at ending the state budget stalemate is off to a bumpy start.

Democrats decided to push ahead with one of the least controversial parts of the package… a bill to allow easier consolidation of governmental bodies.

But Republicans who generally support the idea wound up voting “no” or “present.”

Senate GOP leader Christine Radogno says it’s too soon to vote because parts of the package are still being worked out.

But Senate President John Cullerton says the budget impasse is draining the state’s finances… and there’s no more time to wait.