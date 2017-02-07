Illinois- Based Mining Company Settles Discrimination Lawsuit

An Illinois-based mining company and multiple affiliates will pay more than $4 million to settle a federal discrimination lawsuit.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accused Mach Mining of discriminating against women to keep them out of underground mining jobs and other coal production positions.

The complaint also names various subsidiaries, including Hillsboro Energy and Macoupin Energy.

The money will be paid to women who were unfairly denied jobs… and the companies have agreed to hire more than 30 women to work in coal production.