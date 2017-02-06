Springfield Teachers Contract Approved

Springfield teachers have their new contract… more than halfway through the school year.

The one-year deal includes raises of at least one-point-six percent… at a cost to the district of more than $2 million. Even though the district is still dealing with a multi-million-dollar shortfall in state funding, Superintendent Jennifer Gill says the cost is manageable and within the district’s means. It was the second attempt at finalizing a contract… the teachers’ union rejected the first proposal last fall.

In other school board news, the Springfield school board has a new member… but just for the next three months. Former district administrator George Haven has been named as an interim board member to finish out the remainder of Lisa Funderburg’s term. She quit last month to take a new job in Houston. Haven says he is happy to help out and share his knowledge of the district on a temporary basis. He will serve until Funderburg’s seat is filled in the April election.