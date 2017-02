Springfield police say alcohol was not a factor in a fatal accident Super Bowl Sunday night.

A 56-year-old woman told police she was driving in the 4100 block of Peoria Road around 9:30pm.

She swerved to avoid someone who was crossing the street… and did not see a second person who was also in the roadway before she struck him.

That person… 75-year-old David Bogart… was pronounced dead at the scene.

No tickets have been issued, but police are still investigating.

