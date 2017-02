If you’re a state worker, you already know this… but now we have the detailed numbers. A legislative commission says it’s now taking anywhere from one to almost two years for the state to pay employee medical bills.

Claims are being held anywhere from 300 to nearly 700 days… and that number is expected to grow now that the state once again does not have an appropriation for insurance claims.

Some state workers say their doctors are refusing to see them until the state starts paying its bills.