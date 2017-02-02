Despite Social Media Rumors No Threat Found at Lanphier High School

No actual threat has been found, but Springfield police have increased their presence around Lanphier High School in response to social media rumors.

Facebook posts Wednesday night referenced those rumors of a planned violent attack at the school.

Police say they added extra patrols around Lanphier as a precaution and are investigating to find out how and why the rumor started.

Some people on social media said their children were scared to go to school, but District 186 says attendance at Lanphier Thursday was not significantly affected